Road crews prep for snow, urge motorists to avoid travel if possible

COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA) – Roads can become dangerous once they’re covered in snow and ice. That’s why department of transportation officials have been keeping a close watch on the radar.

Before snow even hits the pavement, road crews get to work. In Western North Carolina Interstate 26 and primary roads already had a dosage of salt brine.

“We have anti-icing procedures already out,” said NCDOT Maintenance Engineer Ben Williams. “It basically provides a barrier between that first snow and ice and it’s easier to get the snow and ice off the roads.”

Even if there’s a chance rain could wash some of it away, Williams says it’s better to stay on the safe side. “We’ve seen ice before rain. We’ve seen rain before ice so we figured we’d do anything we could now to help us,” he said.

It’s the same idea on the other side of the state line in South Carolina.

“There’s no reason not to be completely prepared,” said SCDOT Spokesman Brandon Wilson. Crews were out laying down thousands of gallons of salt brine across Upstate roads and bridges Thursday. “If we do not get snow, then that’s GREAT. Traffic keeps moving. If we do get snow, then we are prepared to start plowing and remove the material.”

In downtown Greenville, parking will not be permitted on Main Street from the Hyatt block to Fluor Field starting Friday at 11:30 p.m. through Saturday at 8 a.m. so crews can clear any snow.

It’s a round-the-clock job to make traveling safe, and drivers are asked to do their part, too.

“If people don’t need to go out, don’t go out. It makes our jobs that much easier,” Williams said.

DOT will start monitoring the roads 24 hours per day to make sure traffic keeps moving. One main goal is to make sure the routes to hospitals are also cleared for any emergency personnel.