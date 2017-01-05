SCDOT getting ready for weekend winter weather

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is getting ready for this weekend’s forecast of winter weather.

SCDOT crews are stocked with salt, sand, brine and other de-icing materials.

They have begun pre-treating interstates and major routes today with a salt-brine mixture.

The crews will begin working rotating 24-hour shifts on Friday.

You are asked to use caution when approaching SCDOT crews and equipment.

You are also reminded to use extreme caution on bridges which freeze over much faster than roadways.

