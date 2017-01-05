Send off for Clemson Friday, watch party info for students

NEWS RELEASE Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after their 23-17 win over Florida State in an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Clemson is No. 2. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after their 23-17 win over Florida State in an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Clemson is No. 2. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Clemson Athletics has finalized plans for travel to Tampa for the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship as the team departs 1 p.m. Friday afternoon from the WestZone of Memorial Stadium.

The university will offer an on-campus Watch Party for students who are in town (classes start Jan. 11). Students are invited to watch the National Championship Game at 7 p.m. at the Hendrix Student Center in the David Peebles Room.

“We discussed having a ‘viewing party’ in one of our athletic facilities, but with expectations of 40,000+ of our Clemson Family with us in Tampa, along with many of our support staff, the logistics didn’t work out,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said.

“With “With our partners in Student Affairs offering a place for students who are in town to watch the game, and several community businesses open and active this special night, we know everyone in Clemson will be cheering on the Tigers!”

The Tigers are scheduled to return to the WestZone on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. More details on the arrival will be available as they are finalized.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s