Send off for Clemson Friday, watch party info for students

Clemson Athletics has finalized plans for travel to Tampa for the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship as the team departs 1 p.m. Friday afternoon from the WestZone of Memorial Stadium.

The university will offer an on-campus Watch Party for students who are in town (classes start Jan. 11). Students are invited to watch the National Championship Game at 7 p.m. at the Hendrix Student Center in the David Peebles Room.

“We discussed having a ‘viewing party’ in one of our athletic facilities, but with expectations of 40,000+ of our Clemson Family with us in Tampa, along with many of our support staff, the logistics didn’t work out,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said.

“With “With our partners in Student Affairs offering a place for students who are in town to watch the game, and several community businesses open and active this special night, we know everyone in Clemson will be cheering on the Tigers!”

The Tigers are scheduled to return to the WestZone on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. More details on the arrival will be available as they are finalized.