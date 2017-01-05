Shake Up Your Workout With Buti Yoga At Anytime Fitness

Just in time for the new year, a hot new fitness trend has made its way to the Upstate. It’s a new style of yoga that will have you shaking everything for a fun full body workout. Vanessa de la Viña introduces us to Buti Yoga.

You can try Buti Yoga at a special glow in the dark class this Saturday, January 7. It starts at 1:30 p.m. at Anytime Fitness in downtown Greenville (100 E. Washington Street). It’s $10 to register and half of the proceeds benefit the Urban League of the Upstate. Space is limited so you can register by calling 864-242-9222 or e-mail your name and phone number to greenvillesc@anytimefitness.com.