Shake Up Your Workout With Buti Yoga At Anytime Fitness

By Published: Updated:
butiyoga

Just in time for the new year, a hot new fitness trend has made its way to the Upstate. It’s a new style of yoga that will have you shaking everything for a fun full body workout. Vanessa de la Viña introduces us to Buti Yoga.

You can try Buti Yoga at a special glow in the dark class this Saturday, January 7. It starts at 1:30 p.m. at Anytime Fitness in downtown Greenville (100 E. Washington Street). It’s $10 to register and half of the proceeds benefit the Urban League of the Upstate. Space is limited so you can register by calling 864-242-9222 or e-mail your name and phone number to greenvillesc@anytimefitness.com.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s