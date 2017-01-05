Snow shovels flying off the shelves, sleds not far behind

It’s fairly rare that snow accumulations in South Carolina get high enough or last long enough that you would need a shovel or a sled.

But this approaching storm could be different from what we’re accustomed to.

So we went across the Upstate to check on supplies in this 7 News Consumer Watch.

Bullis True Value in Spartanburg had 80 sleds, 60 bags of ice melt and 8 shovels when they opened thursday morning.

We caught the last ones loaded onto a customer’s truck well before noon.

“We kind of laugh, I mean, people use them and they work, you just never get a chance to use them much here,” said Jerry Bryant, the manager.

True, the snow’s usually gone in a day in South Carolina. But this time meteorologists think it will be cold enough to stick around, which means if you drive over it on your driveway you’re going to create ice. Which means a shovel is key.

And customers like Bryan Bullock at Ace Hardware in Greenville were snapping up shovels by the handful, knowing they are in short supply.

“Yeah, this is like the 5th store I’ve been to, nobody’s got anything,” he said.

The store said it’s not sure if more will arrive tomorrow.

We called almost a dozen Walmarts and Targets in the Upstate, and only found a few that had shovels. Many had no sleds either, so call ahead.

Steve Sosbee admits his purchase is not just for the grandkids.

“I bought them for the grandkids, and well, and myself. I’m still a kid,” he said, laughing.

Before the storm hits, there are a few more things you may want to make sure you have, mainly flashlights and batteries. And don’t forget a car scraper. If you can’t find ice melt, kitty litter can work well.