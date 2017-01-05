Spartanburg Co. schools change game times due to weather

The Wade Hampton at Dorman varsity basketball games scheduled for Friday, January 6th have been moved up one hour due to the potential for winter weather in the upstate.

The girls game will now begin at 5:00 pm and the boys game will start at 6:30 pm. The Middle School Basketball and Cheer Recognition has been postponed until Friday, January 27 when Dorman plays Byrnes.

The opening week of games in the Dorman Developmental Basketball League that were scheduled to be played this Saturday (January 7) morning are being postponed due to the winter weather watch that has been issued for our area on Friday night and Saturday. The games that were scheduled for Saturday will be made up on Monday evening, February 6.

