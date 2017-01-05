Street reopens in Greer after suspicious suitcase found

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police say a street has reopened after it was closed when a suspicious suitcase was found tied to a pole.

Officers got the call about the case – found at the intersection of South Miller Street and Poinsett Street – around 8:35 am Thursday.

The road was blocked off while the Greenville County bomb squad responded to the scene.

The all clear message was put out by Greer Police just before 11:00 am.

