Street reopens in Greer after suspicious suitcase found

By Published: Updated:
Suitcase tied to pole

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police say a street has reopened after it was closed when a suspicious suitcase was found tied to a pole.

Officers got the call about the case – found at the intersection of South Miller Street and Poinsett Street – around 8:35 am Thursday.

The road was blocked off while the Greenville County bomb squad responded to the scene.

The all clear message was put out by Greer Police just before 11:00 am.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s