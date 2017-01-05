Citizen gets involved in arrest, Laurens Co. sheriff investigating

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the involvement of a citizen during a Christmas Day arrest.

Deputies say they were called to a home in Waterloo on Serene Drive. There they found Kenneth Crenshaw.

Deputies say that Crenshaw was acting belligerent and disorderly towards the public and causing property damage.

Deputies say they warned Crenshaw he would be arrested if he did not stop, which is when a deputy called for assistance.

During the arrest, deputies say James Hayes, a former coroner candidate in Laurens County, arrived on scene. Hayes assisted the deputy during the arrest, until other deputies arrived on scene.

Hayes was indicted in November for disseminating harmful material to a minor after being arrested by Clinton Police.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no dash camera or body camera of the incident.

7 News has requested several documents from this investigation.