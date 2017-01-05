Weekend inauguration events in NC postponed due to weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The weekend inauguration events that were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed due to weather.

The Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies made the decision to postpone the events after consulting with North Carolina Emergency Management.

The prayer service on Friday will take place as scheduled.

The Oaths of Office for the Council of State Officers will be moved to the Governor’s Mansion on Friday

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

