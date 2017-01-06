Cold weather shelters open in the Upstate

WSPA Staff Published:
Salvation Army Shelter

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Miracle Hill says their cold shelters in Greenville, Spartanburg, and Cherokee County can hold around 100 people total.

According to Miracle Hill, people who go to the shelters will get a blanket, mattress, and a snack. At around 6:00am, people will get a small breakfast and then the shelter will be cleared.

These cold weather shelters open any time the outside overnight temperature is under 40 degrees.

Cold weather bed counts:

Greenville Rescue Mission – 35-40 beds
Spartanburg Rescue Mission – 30-35 beds
Cherokee Rescue Mission – 10 beds
Shepard’s Gate – 6-7 beds for women

