Convenience store robbed at gunpoint near Roebuck

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A convenience store near Roebuck was robbed at gunpoint around 5:00pm Friday afternoon.

The store is located at the corner of Carolina Country Club Road and McAbee Road.

According to Spartanburg County Deputies, the man was armed with a small caliber handgun and was wearing jeans, a black hoodie, and a black ski mask.

Deputies tried to find the suspect using K-9s but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

