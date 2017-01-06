Crews battle house fire in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A family of five were not home when their house caught on fire Friday morning.

Clear Springs Fire Chief Gabe Mull said they responded to a house fire at 23 Meadowrise Lane around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 when they saw heavy smoke coming from the house.

Firefighters initially received information that children could be trapped in the house. They were on their second search of the house when the homeowner came home and said that no children were inside.

A dog in the house also made it to safety.

It appears that 50 percent of the house was lost in the fire.

An investigation would start after firefighters finished overhauling hot spots.