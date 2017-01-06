Felon on the run in Franklin Co., police searching

FRANKLIN CO., GA (WSPA) – Franklin Co. Sheriff Steve Thomas says they are searching for a felon on the run since Thursday night.

Suspect identified as 23-year-old Marqual Broadwater.

Lavonia police and Georgia State Patrol have joined them in the search.

The Sheriff said an officer tried to stop Broadwater for speeding on Interstate 85 and he ran.

They chased him to Exit 173 and into Lavonia where Broadwater crashed into a woman driving a 60s model Mustang.

They say she was not hurt.

There was a foot chase after the crash, according to police.

Tracking dogs from Georgia Department of Corrections were called in, but they lost the trail after a mile.

Officers spent the night searching for him in houses, empty buildings, garage apartments and are still searching.

He’s a convicted felon. with charges like burglaries, financial fraud, financial skimming and weapons charges in Georgia and North Carolina.

