Furman Off To Best SoCon Start In 30 Years

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) – Kris Acox had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Furman pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Samford 83-73 on Thursday night.

Acox was 9 of 15 from the floor. Devin Sibley added 17 points, and John Davis III and Daniel Fowler chipped in 14 points apiece for Furman (10-6, 3-0 Southern Conference), which is off to its best conference start since opening 4-0 during the 1986-87 season.

Wyatt Walker scored 18 points to lead Samford (11-5, 2-1). Christen Cunningham had 15 points and eight assists. Demetrius Denzel-Dyson and Josh Sharkey each added 12 points.

The Bulldogs had their last lead, 62-59 with 7:02 left before Acox blocked a shot and Davis made a 3-pointer, sparking a 24-11 run to end it. Davis scored eight points and the Paladins were 11 of 11 from the free-throw line during the stretch.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)