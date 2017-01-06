Help find missing Anderson man Michael Langenwalter

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Michael Langenwalter has been reported missing, according to the Anderson City Police Department.

They say Langenwalter left his home at 2 a.m. Thursday in a Chrysler Town and Country van.

If you have any information on where he might be, call the Anderson Police Department.

Missing Persons

Missing teens last seen in SC attempting to get to Florida Witnesses told investigators that River Boyd and Macayla Wallace were seen Wednesday on Highway 95 in Hamer, S.C.

Help find missing man in Rutherford Co. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Easley teen found safe after going missing on way to school Greenville County Deputies say missing teen Taylor Bowman was found safe in Seneca after going missing while on her way to school.