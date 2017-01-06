Help find missing Anderson man Michael Langenwalter

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Michael Langenwalter has been reported missing, according to the Anderson City Police Department.

They say Langenwalter left his home at 2 a.m. Thursday in a Chrysler Town and Country van.

If you have any information on where he might be, call the Anderson Police Department.

Missing Persons

