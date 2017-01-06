Hikers missing in Haywood Co., crews searching

HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – Crews are searching for two missing hikers in the Shining Rock Wilderness, according to Haywood Co. Incident Management

The men set out Thursday, January 5, 2017 around Noon for a day hike in the general vicinity of the Big East Fork Trail.

The hikers made contact with authorities by cell phone this morning and indicated they were lost and off the trail.

They reported they were uninjured and are remaining stationary awaiting rescue.

Multiple search and rescue teams have been deployed to search the area, located in the Shining Rock Wilderness.

