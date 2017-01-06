Inman father begged son to kill him says suspect’s lawyer

Stephen Linwood Belcher, 39
INMAN, SC (WSPA) – A man who confessed to killing his parents did it because they asked him to, according the suspect’s attorney, Doug Brannon.

“My client did not murder his parents. He was begged by his father to shoot him.”

Brannon said his mother was in poor health and the father had a substance abuse problem and was abusive.

Stephen Linwood Belcher, 39, confessed to killing his parents after they were found with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Spartanburg County deputies.

The shooting victims have been identified as Henrietta Green Belcher, 60, and William Edward Belcher, 69.

Deputies responded to a welfare check around midnight Tuesday on Bentwood Drive in Inman after the victims’ daughter-in-law called 911.

Scene on Bentwood Drive

Deputies say the couple’s son, Belcher, met them outside the home and told deputies that both victims were dead in a room upstairs.

It appeared that both victims had been dead for an extended period of time.

Deputies say the couple was shot on Nov. 5.

Belcher has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

