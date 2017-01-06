Man accused of murder in 2015 hit & run in Cowpens

By Published: Updated:
Mark Brandon Blackwood (left) - Angelita Nicole Wright (right)
Mark Brandon Blackwood (left) - Angelita Nicole Wright (right)

COWPENS, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in a deadly hit & run accident that happened in Dec. 2015.

Brent Tessnear was hit and killed behind Hardee’s in Cowpens.

Angelita Nicole Wright was charged with Hit and Run Resulting in Death, but the investigation back then identified Mark Brandon Blackwood as the owner of the vehicle and a passenger in the truck.

He told police that Wright was driving and she has been incarcerated since the incident, according to deputies.

She was indicted last month for Murder.

Deputies say Blackwood confessed to being the driver in an interview for trial preparation on Thursday.

He said Wright was the passenger.

He told them he did it at the urging of Wright, since Tessnear was her estranged husband, according to the report.

A warrant was approved on Blackwood for Murder.

Crime

Credit: Robert Maniscalco. WSPA use only

Roof Manifesto Introduced In Court

A jailhouse journal filled with racially-charged statements was entered into evidence during the sentencing of Dylann Roof trial Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s