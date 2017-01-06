Man accused of murder in 2015 hit & run in Cowpens

COWPENS, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in a deadly hit & run accident that happened in Dec. 2015.

Brent Tessnear was hit and killed behind Hardee’s in Cowpens.

Angelita Nicole Wright was charged with Hit and Run Resulting in Death, but the investigation back then identified Mark Brandon Blackwood as the owner of the vehicle and a passenger in the truck.

He told police that Wright was driving and she has been incarcerated since the incident, according to deputies.

She was indicted last month for Murder.

Deputies say Blackwood confessed to being the driver in an interview for trial preparation on Thursday.

He said Wright was the passenger.

He told them he did it at the urging of Wright, since Tessnear was her estranged husband, according to the report.

A warrant was approved on Blackwood for Murder.

Crime

Roof Manifesto Introduced In Court A jailhouse journal filled with racially-charged statements was entered into evidence during the sentencing of Dylann Roof trial Thursday.

Man accused of spraying women with bodily fluids at Ohio Walmart A West Virginia man is accused of using a syringe to spray semen on women who were shopping at a Walmart in Ohio.

Man caught with cocaine hidden under belly fat, police say Authorities say a Texas man tried to destroy cocaine hidden under his belly fat while being taken to jail after failing a field sobriety tes…

Man accused of recording woman in Publix bathroom Hillsborough detectives say they had reason to follow James McEwen into a Publix women’s restroom Wednesday afternoon.

Puppy stolen from Greenville Humane Society found Greenville Police say several tips led to the recovery of “Finn,” a puppy stolen from the Greenville Humane Society.