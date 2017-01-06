Public inauguration events scaled back due to winter weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The winter storm approaching North Carolina has scaled back this weekend’s inauguration events for Gov. Roy Cooper and other statewide elected officials.

The anticipated snow led the official inaugural committee to cancel Saturday’s swearings-in and parade and Sunday’s open house at the Executive Mansion.

But smaller events are still happening Friday. A previously scheduled morning church service is on, while Cooper and council members will participate in an afternoon swearing-in ceremony at the Mansion. Cooper and several council members already have taken their official oaths.

The Junior League of Raleigh – the organizers of inaugural receptions and Saturday night’s Inaugural Ball – say those events are going on as scheduled, although they could be re-evaluated based on weather conditions.

