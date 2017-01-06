LIVE: 5 dead, multiple hurt in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

At least 5 people are dead and several others are hurt after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, according to CNN news.

The shooting appeared to have happened in the baggage area of terminal 2.

A suspect is in custody, according to CBS.

The mayor said there was only one shooting suspect.

People are now gathered on the tarmac, where buses are working to pick them up and get them to a more secure location.

The shooting happened in a non-secured area of the terminal.

Flights are continuing as normal in the other terminals of the airport.

