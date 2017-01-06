Road crews prepare for winter storm

(WSPA) — With at least four inches of snow expected in the Upstate, S.C. Department of Transportation crews have been busy making preparations.

The winter storm is expected to impact the state Friday afternoon. The Upstate could see several inches of snow and the Midlands could see 1 to 3 inches.

Crews have completed preparation of snow and ice removal equipment and have started pre-treating interstates, primary roads and critical areas based on the projected forecast, according to a statement from the SCDOT.

All Upstate counties have gone to shift work this morning with the Midlands counties beginning shift work this afternoon or this evening.

Eight crews have been deployed to the Upstate to assist with winter weather operations.

Here are statewide totals for pretreatment:

238 tons of salt (cumulative total)

284 maintenance employees actively involved with road operations

13 tons of sand

207,625 gallons of salt brine

114 equipment in use

State Transportation Secretary Christy A. Hall encourages the public to monitor the weather forecast and make early storm preparations. The public can find information on road conditions on the S.C. Department of Transportation Winter Weather Road Conditions website.

The SCDOT Customer Service Center began operations at 8:30 a.m. Monday and will be staffed during the event. The Call Center phone number is (855) 467-2368.

Information will also be posted on the SCDOT’s Facebook page and on Twitter.