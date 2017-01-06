Roof Manifesto Introduced In Court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSPA) — A jailhouse journal filled with racially-charged statements was entered into evidence during the sentencing of Dylann Roof trial Thursday.

Prosecutors say Roof wrote the journal while he was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center following his arrest for killing nine people attending bible study at Mother Emanuel Church in June 2015.

An investigator testifying in the case read portions of the journal to the jury.

“White people are pretending…pretending like we are all the same and equal,” Roof wrote. “I could not go another day without doing something. It was worth it. It isn’t up to me anymore. I did what I could do…”

Roof was convicted last month. The jury must now decide whether to sentence him to death.

Prosecutors asked for the death penalty because they say Roof showed no remorse. The government’s case is expected to wrap up Monday afternoon.