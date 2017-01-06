Schools announce winter weather plans

(WSPA) — With at least two inches of snowfall expected across the area, schools are announcing their plans.

Cherokee County schools in North Carolina will be closed Friday, January 6th.

School officials said in a Facebook post that weather models show snow beginning between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“Cherokee County Schools will err on the side of safety, choosing to ensure no buses, parents, student drivers or staff would be unnecessarily on the roads when snow begins. Again, Cherokee County Schools will be closed today, Friday, January 6th,” according to the post.

Preparations are being made at other schools throughout the area.

Greenville County

Maintenance crews have distributed ice melt and other supplies to more than 100 schools and locations, according to Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools.

During the day on Friday, an ICE team will begin monitoring road temperatures and conditions to ensure safety for the bus drivers in the afternoon.

Brotherton says a decision will be made by noon Friday concerning Friday night activities, including basketball games, pageants, and all other school events.

All weekend events (home or away) have been canceled or postponed.

All field trips scheduled Friday must return to the school by noon. Those that can’t return by noon will be canceled.

A statewide band competition that was supposed to be hosted by Greer High School on Saturday has been postponed, Brotherton says. An orchestra competition in Lexington has also been postponed.

Spartanburg County

The Wade Hampton at Dorman varsity basketball games scheduled for Friday, January 6th have been moved up one hour.

The girl’s game is scheduled to start at 5 pm and the boys game will start at 6:30 pm. The Middle School Basketball and Cheer Recognition has been postponed until Friday, January 27 when Dorman plays Byrnes.

The opening week of games in the Dorman Developmental Basketball League that were scheduled to be played this Saturday (January 7) morning are being postponed due to the winter weather watch that has been issued for our area on Friday night and Saturday. Games scheduled Saturday will be made up on February 6.

Oconee County

Oconee County Schools has canceled Friday basketball games and all SDOC events on Saturday, according to their Facebook page.

Pickens County

Due to expected inclement weather, all after school activities in the School District of Pickens County will be canceled on Friday, January 6 through Sunday, January 8. This includes athletic events. Schools will communicate about when specific events will be rescheduled.

