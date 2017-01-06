See a game on ice this wintry weekend

You can hear Parmalee tomorrow night after the Greenville Swamp Rabbits game for their Country Night. The game starts at 5PM at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Immediately following the game, fans can stay for a one hour free concert. Tickets for the hockey game start at $15. Click here for more details.

It’s Family Fun Day this Sunday at the Upcountry History Museum. It’s happening from 1PM until 4PM. It’s your last chance to check out their Hands on Harley Davidson Exhibit. Family Fun Day is free to museum members. All other guests pay regular admission and that ranges from $4 to $6. Kids three and under get in for free. Click here for more information.

The Swamp Rabbits have another game on Sunday at 3PM. Following the game you can hit the ice for their post-game skate. The players will join fans on the ice until 6PM Sunday night. Tickets for this game also start at $15. More information is available here.