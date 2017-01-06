Small towns make the most of limited winter weather resources

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency Management officials across the Upstate are preparing to keep you safe during the winter weather.

However, many of the small towns in the area don’t have the resources to be proactive with snow storms.

“If DOT can’t get here, then we are prepared with some sand trucks,” said Alan Sims, the Belton City Administrator.

The Department of Transportation makes heavily traveled highways and interstates their priority in winter weather. That means small towns such as Belton which are off of state roads may have to wait, even for a few days.

“We kind of get left behind sometimes, so we have to be prepared ourselves,” Sims said.

In Belton, they have people out monitoring the roads, especially areas where there are slight hills that might cause drivers issues if there’s ice.

In the city, they have about 10 tons of sand to put down to help melt ice. However, they can also call on the county if they need more help. Anderson County says they’re prepared with around 100 tons of salt.

Anderson County officials held a meeting Friday afternoon at their Emergency Operations Center to discuss their storm preparations.

They say they have to focus on the rural parts of the county, first.

They will help sand areas in the municipalities when they can get to them, but that could also take some time.

“We don’t have resources to plow, and a lot of the state back roads will not be plowed,” said Holt Hopkins, the Deputy County Administrator in Anderson.

He says there’s a high possibility people will be driving on snow, so he warns people to stay off the roads if they do not have to be on them.

In small cities, the county will only come in to remove snow if there’s an emergency situation. Officials say they won’t just remove snow because it’s blocking a street.

The cities don’t have the resources to remove the snow either, so residents depend on each other.

“Being a small town, we’re all kind of involved, so we’re all trying to look out and help each other out,” Sims said.

County officials do ask everyone to check on their neighbors especially the elderly.