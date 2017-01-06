Snow starts, winter storm warning Fri – Sat in Upstate SC, WNC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire area because of the potential for snow.

It’s in effect from 7:00 Friday evening through 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

On Friday an area of low pressure will move through the southeast with cold air in place.

Light snow will start in the mountains Friday, with light rain in the Upstate. As temperatures fall in the evening, that rain will change to snow.

The prime-time for snow will be overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. We’ll see this gradually taper off during the day, with temperatures only getting slightly above freezing.

At this time snowfall accumulations could range from two to four inches for much of the area…but a band of heavier snow in the 5″-6+” range may develop within this zone. It’s too early to tell exactly where that will occur, but the potential is there.

Any seemingly small change in timing or track of the storm and precipitation types could make a big difference in which locations get the most or least snowfall.

Greer, SC Extended Forecast 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Day: Evening: UV Index: Humidity: % Wind: Moon Phase: Sunrise: Sunset: Moonrise: Moonset: Fri 6 Rain/Snow 100 % 43° 29° Sat 7 AM Snow Showers 60 % 33° 16° Sun 8 Sunny 10 % 34° 17° Mon 9 Sunny 10 % 32° 21° Tue 10 Partly Cloudy 10 % 45° 41° Wed 11 AM Showers 60 % 59° 45° Thu 12 AM Clouds/PM Sun 20 % 62° 49° 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Wind: Humidity: % Dewpoint: ° Fri 6p 20% 20% 37 ° Fri 7p 20% 20% 37 ° Fri 8p 50% 50% 37 ° Fri 9p 100% 100% 37 ° Fri 10p 100% 100% 36 ° Fri 11p 100% 100% 36 ° Sat 12a 100% 100% 35 ° Sat 1a 100% 100% 34 ° Sat 2a 90% 90% 33 ° Sat 3a 80% 80% 33 ° Sat 4a 70% 70% 32 ° Sat 5a 70% 70% 31 ° Sat 6a 70% 70% 31 ° Sat 7a 60% 60% 30 ° Sat 8a 40% 40% 29 ° Sat 9a 40% 40% 29 ° Sat 10a 20% 20% 28 ° Sat 11a 0% 0% 29 ° Sat 12p 0% 0% 30 ° Sat 1p 0% 0% 31 ° Sat 2p 0% 0% 32 ° Sat 3p 0% 0% 33 ° Sat 4p 0% 0% 32 ° Sat 5p 0% 0% 31 ° Sat 6p 0% 0% 29 ° Sat 7p 0% 0% 27 ° Sat 8p 0% 0% 25 ° Sat 9p 0% 0% 24 ° Sat 10p 0% 0% 23 ° Sat 11p 0% 0% 22 ° Sun 12a 0% 0% 20 ° Sun 1a 0% 0% 19 ° Sun 2a 0% 0% 18 ° Sun 3a 0% 0% 19 ° Sun 4a 0% 0% 18 ° Sun 5a 0% 0% 17 ° Sun 6a 0% 0% 17 ° Sun 7a 0% 0% 17 ° Sun 8a 0% 0% 18 ° Sun 9a 0% 0% 22 ° Sun 10a 0% 0% 25 ° Sun 11a 0% 0% 27 ° Sun 12p 0% 0% 29 ° Sun 1p 0% 0% 31 ° Sun 2p 0% 0% 32 ° Sun 3p 0% 0% 33 °

WEATHER FEATURES

