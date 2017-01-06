Snow starts, winter storm warning Fri – Sat in Upstate SC, WNC

Snow forecast

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire area because of the potential for snow.

It’s in effect from 7:00 Friday evening through 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

On Friday an area of low pressure will move through the southeast with cold air in place.

Light snow will start in the mountains Friday, with light rain in the Upstate.  As temperatures fall in the evening, that rain will change to snow.

The prime-time for snow will be overnight Friday night into Saturday morning.  We’ll see this gradually taper off during the day, with temperatures only getting slightly above freezing.

At this time snowfall accumulations could range from two to four inches for much of the area…but a band of heavier snow in the 5″-6+” range may develop within this zone.  It’s too early to tell exactly where that will occur, but the potential is there.

Any seemingly small change in timing or track of the storm and precipitation types could make a big difference in which locations get the most or least snowfall.

Greer, SC Extended Forecast

Fri
6
Rain/Snow
100%
43°
29°
Sat
7
AM Snow Showers
60%
33°
16°
Sun
8
Sunny
10%
34°
17°
Mon
9
Sunny
10%
32°
21°
Tue
10
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°
41°
Wed
11
AM Showers
60%
59°
45°
Thu
12
AM Clouds/PM Sun
20%
62°
49°

Fri
6p
20%
37°
Fri
7p
20%
37°
Fri
8p
50%
37°
Fri
9p
100%
37°
Fri
10p
100%
36°
Fri
11p
100%
36°
Sat
12a
100%
35°
Sat
1a
100%
34°
Sat
2a
90%
33°
Sat
3a
80%
33°
Sat
4a
70%
32°
Sat
5a
70%
31°
Sat
6a
70%
31°
Sat
7a
60%
30°
Sat
8a
40%
29°
Sat
9a
40%
29°
Sat
10a
20%
28°
Sat
11a
0%
29°
Sat
12p
0%
30°
Sat
1p
0%
31°
Sat
2p
0%
32°
Sat
3p
0%
33°
Sat
4p
0%
32°
Sat
5p
0%
31°
Sat
6p
0%
29°
Sat
7p
0%
27°
Sat
8p
0%
25°
Sat
9p
0%
24°
Sat
10p
0%
23°
Sat
11p
0%
22°
Sun
12a
0%
20°
Sun
1a
0%
19°
Sun
2a
0%
18°
Sun
3a
0%
19°
Sun
4a
0%
18°
Sun
5a
0%
17°
Sun
6a
0%
17°
Sun
7a
0%
17°
Sun
8a
0%
18°
Sun
9a
0%
22°
Sun
10a
0%
25°
Sun
11a
0%
27°
Sun
12p
0%
29°
Sun
1p
0%
31°
Sun
2p
0%
32°
Sun
3p
0%
33°

WEATHER FEATURES

Winter Weather Tips

ripta-stops-snow-removal

How to stay safe shoveling snow

When snow mixes with rain or sleet and cold temperatures, the simple task of shoveling out a driveway can become dangerous.

winter home snow

Tips for winterizing your home

Check out this interactive on how to winterize your home, from sealing your windows and doors to preparing your heat pump.

driving snow

How to drive in snow or ice

AAA has some tips that help drivers trudge through conditions whenever winter weather hits the area.

