Upstate kids ready for fun in the snow!

By Published: Updated:
Children at Creative Learning Kids play with instant snow
Children at Creative Learning Kids play with instant snow

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As people across the Upstate get ready for the snow to start falling, 7News found one group who just can’t wait.

At Creative Learning Kids Child Development Center in Spartanburg, Director Felicia Spurgeon-Norris says the children there spent the day learning about winter weather.

“It’s something we usually do in January anyway because snow usually comes,” Spurgeon-Norris explained. “They’re getting excited about the snow that’s supposed to be coming.”

From practicing by throwing packing peanuts up in the air to playing with instant snow inside – these kids are ready. Some even spent the morning painting snowmen and reading books about the snow.

Children throw packing peanuts up in the air to practice for snow
Children throw packing peanuts up in the air to practice for snow

 

Snowmen paintings
Snowmen paintings

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s