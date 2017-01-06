Upstate kids ready for fun in the snow!

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As people across the Upstate get ready for the snow to start falling, 7News found one group who just can’t wait.

At Creative Learning Kids Child Development Center in Spartanburg, Director Felicia Spurgeon-Norris says the children there spent the day learning about winter weather.

“It’s something we usually do in January anyway because snow usually comes,” Spurgeon-Norris explained. “They’re getting excited about the snow that’s supposed to be coming.”

From practicing by throwing packing peanuts up in the air to playing with instant snow inside – these kids are ready. Some even spent the morning painting snowmen and reading books about the snow.