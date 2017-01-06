Train and ATV crash in Roebuck

WSPA Staff Published:
ROEBUCK, SC (WSPA) – Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and an ATV in Roebuck.

The crash happened on Old Georgia Road near Basswood Drive around 8:15pm, according to the Roebuck Fire Department.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

