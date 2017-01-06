Tri-County Tech, SC Works host job fair

(WSPA) — Are you resolved to get a new job in the new year?

Upstate residents who are underemployed or unemployed can get help at a job fair Friday.

SC Works and Tri-County Technical College are reaching out to unemployed and underemployed people who live in Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties.

A job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, January 6 at the Industrial and Business Development Center on the Pendleton Campus.

Participants can meet potential employers and also learn about how to start training for a new career.

Those who attend will have the chance to meet and interview with area employers with job openings. Various businesses will participate in the job fair, including manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, retail and services. Tri-County will also share information on short-term training options in the fields of healthcare, business, industrial/manufacturing, highway construction and truck driving.

For more information, call (864) 646-1700.