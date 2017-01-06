Two bodies found in home with note on door near Berea

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies are conducting a death investigation after two bodies were found inside a home Thursday night.

The remains of a man and a woman were found in the house on Blackberry Valley Road around 9:00 pm. Deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check at the home that is northwest of Berea.

Investigators say a sign on the door of the house advised no one should enter and to wait for help.

Deputies say they believe the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.