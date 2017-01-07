Driver dies 2 days after Greenville crash

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A driver has died from injuries suffered in a crash on Thursday in Greenville County.

Troopers say the driver was headed south on Antioch Drive when they ran off the right side of the road, over corrected, crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and struck several mailboxes and a tree.

The driver had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to Greenville Memorial hospital where they later died, troopers say.

At the time of the crash, the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver’s name has not been released.

