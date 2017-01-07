Hilarious video sums up ‘motherhood in 34 seconds’

KXRM Published:

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KXRM) — A mom hiding in a closet secretly eating Twizzlers with her children peering through the crack under the door is a video said to sum up motherhood in 34 seconds – and it’s going viral.

Ashley Gardner, mother to quadruplets, posted the video of herself hiding and indulging in the licorice on January 3.

“Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” she says in the video. “Is that wrong?”

The video gets even more adorable as Gardner pans the camera down to see her little ones peeking in from the bottom of the door.

The video currently has over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Jeanne Moos shows you the story.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s