Hilarious video sums up ‘motherhood in 34 seconds’

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KXRM) — A mom hiding in a closet secretly eating Twizzlers with her children peering through the crack under the door is a video said to sum up motherhood in 34 seconds – and it’s going viral.

Ashley Gardner, mother to quadruplets, posted the video of herself hiding and indulging in the licorice on January 3.

“Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night,” she says in the video. “Is that wrong?”

The video gets even more adorable as Gardner pans the camera down to see her little ones peeking in from the bottom of the door.

The video currently has over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Jeanne Moos shows you the story.

More stories you may like on 7News

Don’t leave soda in your freezing car, or this happens This is a picture the Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office in Montana posted to their Facebook page as a warning about what happens to sodas when th…

#SnowForTyler, sick little Spartanburg boy wants your photos A sick little Spartanburg boy is in the hospital and can’t go out and play in the snow.

Snow blankets Upstate SC, WNC, Eastern GA The prime time for snow is over Friday night, It will continue into Saturday morning. We’ll see this gradually taper off during the day, wi…

Train and ATV crash in Roebuck Crews are responding to a crash involving a train and an ATV in Roebuck.