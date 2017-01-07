How to make snow cream… the 7News way

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Our Daybreak crew joined Jimmy Lizer this morning to learn how to make the perfect snow cream.

Well, perfect might be a little bit of an exaggeration…

We’ll let you decide for yourself.

Here’s the recipe:

  • Southern Snow (tastes better than northern snow, according to Jimmy.)
  • Sugar
  • Vanilla
  • Milk

Then, mix together in questionably clean bowl.

Last but not least, eat up and enjoy your snow day the 7News way.

