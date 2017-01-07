How to make snow cream… the 7News way

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Our Daybreak crew joined Jimmy Lizer this morning to learn how to make the perfect snow cream.
Well, perfect might be a little bit of an exaggeration…
We’ll let you decide for yourself.
Here’s the recipe:
- Southern Snow (tastes better than northern snow, according to Jimmy.)
- Sugar
- Vanilla
- Milk
Then, mix together in questionably clean bowl.
Last but not least, eat up and enjoy your snow day the 7News way.
