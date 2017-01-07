Man arrested after hit-and-run in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a hit-and-run at the intersection of Rutherford Road and Rutherford Street, according to the Greenville Police Department.

The incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Police say 56-year-old Robert Nelson was arrested on Saturday and charged with Hit and Run with Great Bodily Injury.

The pedestrian who was hit was taken by EMS to the GMH Trauma Center.

The victim had serious but non-life threatening injuries, police say.

