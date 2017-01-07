Missing hikers in Haywood Co. have been LOCATED

Rock outcropping in Shining Rock Wilderness Area, North Carolina, USA. Wikicommons Public Domain
HAYWOOD CO., NC (WSPA) – The two hikers that went missing in the Shining Rock Wilderness have been located and a rescue is underway, according to officials.

Crews have been searching for the men for two days.

The men set out around noon Thursday for a day hike near the Big East Fork Trail.

The hikers made contact with authorities by cell phone Friday morning and indicated they were lost and off the trail.

They told authorities they weren’t hurt and were awaiting rescue.

