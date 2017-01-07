Missing NC teens found safe, deputies say

(WSPA) — Two North Carolina teens missing from North Carolina have been found safe.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook that 14-year-old Macayla Wallace and River Boyd, 16, were located and are safe. The announcement was posted early Saturday.

On Wednesday, deputies and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children asked for the public’s help locating the teens.

It was thought that they may be in South Carolina or possibly Georgia. It’s not immediately known where the teens were found.