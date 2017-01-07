Power outages across SC and NC

SEE CURRENT POWER OUTAGE MAP HERE

Power outages are being reported throughout SC, NC and GA.

Duke reports there are 6000 without power right now.

1,905 Greenville

1,915 Spartanburg

164 Pickens

1,580 Rutherford

541 Polk

REPORT OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWER-ON

Greer CPW: 864-848-5500

Laurens Electric: 1-866-9-RESTORE

Blue Ridge Electric: 1-888-BLUE-RIDGE

Broad River Electric: 864-489-5738

French Broad Electric:

Madison Co.: 828-649-2051

Mitchell Co.: 828-688-4815

Yancey Co.: 828-682-6121

To check the affected areas, click here for the power outage map.

Duke Energy Safety Reminders:

Duke Energy encourages customers to prepare by checking their supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable foods, medicines, etc. Also, ensure a portable, battery operated radio, TV or NOAA radio is on hand.

Families who have special medical needs or elderly members should closely monitor weather forecasts and make plans for potential alternate arrangements should an extended outage occur.

Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy and your local police department. If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

Reporting Outages To Duke Energy

Customers who experience an outage during the storm should call the automated outage-reporting systems for their respective utility:

Duke Energy Carolinas (Upstate SC): 800.POWERON (1-800-769-3766)

Duke Energy Progress (Asheville area): 800.419.6356

Customers may also report an outage or view current outages using our online outage map. http://www.duke-energy.com/news/outage-information.asp

Customers who report an outage can choose to receive updates via text messaging until their outage is restored.