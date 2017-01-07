Snow blankets Upstate SC, WNC, Eastern GA

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Snow has come to Upstate SC, Western NC and Eastern GA.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning 1 p.m. Saturday.

Light snow began Friday in the mountains, while light rain fell the Upstate.

The prime time for snow is over Friday night, It will continue into Saturday morning. We’ll see this gradually taper off during the day, with temperatures only getting slightly above freezing.

Pics January 6-7 Snow Storm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Dinosaur Piper's first snow Snow in Hendersonville (From: Donnie Garren / Facebook) Snow in Inman (From: Janice Dawn / Facebook) Snow in Inman (From: Vicki Westbrook / Facebook) Snow in Arden, NC (From: Kayla Valladares / Facebook) Greer snow (From: Janice Dawn) Snow in Pickens (From: Kayleigh Bowman / Facebook) Snow in Walhalla (From: Alaina Alderman / Facebook) Snow in Landrum (From: Barbara Whelan / Facebook) Cooley Springs (From: Linda McGregor / Facebook) Inman snow Snow in Landrum Snow in Landrum Snow in Greer from Karina Bussard Snow in Lynn, NC from Cindy Page Atkins Snow in Campobello (From: Carolyn O'Sullivan) Snow in Greer Snow in Hendersonville (From: Karla Kachadoorian / Facebook) Leicester, NC (From: Sheryl White / Facebook) Sleet in Lyman (From: Pamela Carroll / Facebook) Sleet on Rutherford Road in Greenville Kelly Patoski's dog ready for the snow! Boiling Springs Boiling Springs Tryon Gaffney From Leah Rice Campobello Easley Liberty Christmas lights West Asheville Westminster - Steve Cizmar Taylors - LaShell Blackstone Gaffney Cammie Hurst Greer

At this time snowfall accumulations could range from two to four inches for much of the area…but a band of heavier snow in the 5″-6+” range may develop within this zone. It’s too early to tell exactly where that will occur, but the potential is there.

Any seemingly small change in timing or track of the storm and precipitation types could make a big difference in which locations get the most or least snowfall.

Greer, SC Extended Forecast 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Day: Evening: UV Index: Humidity: % Wind: Moon Phase: Sunrise: Sunset: Moonrise: Moonset: Sat 7 AM Snow Showers 40 % 34° 16° Sun 8 Sunny 10 % 35° 17° Mon 9 Sunny 10 % 34° 25° Tue 10 Mostly Cloudy 10 % 44° 41° Wed 11 Showers 40 % 57° 49° Thu 12 Partly Cloudy 20 % 63° 52° Fri 13 Partly Cloudy 20 % 68° 53° 7 Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast Wind: Humidity: % Dewpoint: ° Sat 8a 30% 30% 28 ° Sat 9a 20% 20% 27 ° Sat 10a 20% 20% 28 ° Sat 11a 10% 10% 29 ° Sat 12p 10% 10% 31 ° Sat 1p 0% 0% 32 ° Sat 2p 0% 0% 33 ° Sat 3p 0% 0% 34 ° Sat 4p 0% 0% 33 ° Sat 5p 0% 0% 31 ° Sat 6p 0% 0% 28 ° Sat 7p 0% 0% 26 ° Sat 8p 0% 0% 24 ° Sat 9p 0% 0% 24 ° Sat 10p 0% 0% 23 ° Sat 11p 0% 0% 21 ° Sun 12a 0% 0% 20 ° Sun 1a 0% 0% 19 ° Sun 2a 0% 0% 18 ° Sun 3a 0% 0% 18 ° Sun 4a 0% 0% 18 ° Sun 5a 0% 0% 17 ° Sun 6a 0% 0% 18 ° Sun 7a 0% 0% 18 ° Sun 8a 0% 0% 19 ° Sun 9a 0% 0% 22 ° Sun 10a 0% 0% 24 ° Sun 11a 0% 0% 26 ° Sun 12p 0% 0% 28 ° Sun 1p 0% 0% 30 ° Sun 2p 0% 0% 32 ° Sun 3p 0% 0% 33 ° Sun 4p 0% 0% 33 ° Sun 5p 0% 0% 33 ° Sun 6p 10% 10% 31 ° Sun 7p 10% 10% 29 ° Sun 8p 10% 10% 27 ° Sun 9p 0% 0% 27 ° Sun 10p 0% 0% 26 ° Sun 11p 0% 0% 25 ° Mon 12a 0% 0% 24 ° Mon 1a 10% 10% 22 ° Mon 2a 10% 10% 21 ° Mon 3a 10% 10% 20 ° Mon 4a 10% 10% 20 °

