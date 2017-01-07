Snow blankets Upstate SC, WNC, Eastern GA

I-26 at Biltmore was at a standstill Friday night
I-26 at Biltmore was at a standstill Friday night

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Snow has come to Upstate SC, Western NC and Eastern GA.

There’s a Winter Storm Warning 1 p.m. Saturday.

Light snow began Friday in the mountains, while light rain fell the Upstate.

The prime time for snow is over Friday night, It will continue into Saturday morning.  We’ll see this gradually taper off during the day, with temperatures only getting slightly above freezing.

At this time snowfall accumulations could range from two to four inches for much of the area…but a band of heavier snow in the 5″-6+” range may develop within this zone.  It’s too early to tell exactly where that will occur, but the potential is there.

Any seemingly small change in timing or track of the storm and precipitation types could make a big difference in which locations get the most or least snowfall.

