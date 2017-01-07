SnowForTyler, sick little Spartanburg boy wants your photos

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A sick little Spartanburg boy is in the hospital and can’t go out and play in the snow.

11-year-old Tyler has Mitochondrial Disease.

His mom, Amy Shelley says he’s going to be pretty bummed when he wakes up and sees the snow.

They want to see your photos though.

You can post them to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the following hashtags:

#SnowForTyler

#WinterStorm

#Helena

#winterstormhelena

#mitochondrialdisease

#sendsnow

#snowflake

#snow

Tyler’s sister posted this to Facebook:

“PLEASE READ AND SHARE THIS!!!! We live in the south and Winter Storm Helena brought snow to our area (a very rare occasion might I add.) Tyler, my 11yr old brother with Mitochondrial Disease is currently very sick in the hospital. He is devastated that he won’t be able to leave to go play in the snow. A friend of mine (@tachyashley) came up with the idea of making a hashtag called #SnowForTyler! If you could please post a picture on social media of snow! It could be messages written in the snow, snow sculptures or anything else snow related. Tyler would love to see snow from all around the world! #WinterStorm #Helena #winterstormhelena #mitochondrialdisease #sendsnow #snowflake #snow”

