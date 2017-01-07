Troopers caution drivers of black ice

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – SCDOT crews are working through the night de-icing roads.

The snow may not be falling anymore, but it’s still causing problems.

“Right now the roads look very good, and we don’t want the public to get a false sense of security as they drive around,” said Brandon Wilson, SCDOT’s Assistant Maintenance Engineer.

There are patches of black ice creeping up across the upstate.

Wilson says the main concerns will be “Roads that just have a lot of vegetation and have not received the sunlight.”

Highway patrol troopers caution people to stay inside if they can.

“You really don’t have to be going that fast to spin out on black ice,” Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.

Highway Patrol says they will have extra troopers out Saturday night and Sunday to help in case there are multiple accidents.

Greenville Memorial Hospital staff say they’ve seen a few people in the emergency room from car accidents in the weather since Friday night.

DOT employees say less traffic will also help them treat the roads faster.

