VIDEO: Bus catches fire on I-85 near exit 56 in Greenville Co.

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A tour bus caught on fire on I-85 near exit 56 (Highway 14), according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A call came in around 8:04 p.m. Saturday.

Two lanes were closed due to the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

Water was used to put out the fire.

Some of that water is covering a portion of the roadway and is freezing, Highway Patrol says.

The video is from 7News viewer, Jonathan Giles.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s