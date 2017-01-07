Winter weather advisory for all areas with snow cover

Published:
winter-weather-advisory

(WSPA) – A winter weather advisory will be issued tonight for all areas that have snow cover.

The advisory is for the overnight black ice threat.

It will last from 6:00 p.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday.

