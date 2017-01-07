Wofford Names Wood Defensive Coordinator

Wofford Athletics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Wofford College football head coach Mike Ayers announced today that Shiel Wood has been named defensive coordinator. Wood returned to the Wofford coaching staff in the 2016 season as safeties coach, a position he will continue to work with in 2017.

In his first season back with the Terriers after a three-year hiatus, the defense was ranked first in the Southern Conference in rushing defense, scoring defense, and total defense. The Terriers were 10-4 overall and advanced to the NCAA FCS Quarterfinals. Safety Jaleel Green was named first team All-Southern by the coaches and was second in the league with five interceptions.

Wood coached for six seasons at Wofford from 2007 to 2012, on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. In those six seasons, the Terriers won three SoCon Championships and reached the NCAA FCS Playoffs five times.

After working with the wide receivers for the first four seasons on the staff, he moved to the safeties for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. In his first season with the safeties, the total defense was second in the Southern Conference and the pass defense was sixth. In 2012, the total defense and scoring defense both ranked first in the league.

During the 2010 season while working with the wide receivers, Brenton Bersin tied the school record for receiving touchdowns in a season with nine and he was third in receiving yards in a single season with 703. Bersin signed with the Carolina Panthers as a free agent in 2012 and was on the roster for Super Bowl 50 with the NFC Champion Panthers.

In 2008, receiver Andy Strickland earned All-Southern Conference honors as he posted 656 yards receiving with seven touchdowns. His 19.3 average per catch led the conference and his 54.7 yards per game ranked fifth. Strickland also had the first 100+ yard receiving game for the Terriers since 2005. Strickland spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons.

Wood was a two-year starter at wide receiver and was the leading receiver on Wofford’s 2003 squad that won the Southern Conference Championship and advanced to FCS semifinals. His 23 receptions on the year were the most on the team. Wood finished his career with 42 receptions for 609 yards.

He graduated from Wofford in 2006 with a degree in government. Wood and his wife, Bernie, have a daughter, Fay.

Wood takes the place of Nathan Fuqua, who earlier this week was named the defensive coordinator at Georgia State University. In additional staff notes, Jerome Raise has been named the defensive run game coordinator. Spring practice will begin on Wednesday, February 15.