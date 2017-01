PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman died after a crash in Pickens County.

The coroner identified the victim as Janice Ayers, 60, of Pendleton.

Ayers crossed the center line and hit another vehicle around 12:20 p.m. Friday, according to the coroner. It happened at 1058 Tiger Boulevard.

Ayers was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital where she later died, according to the coroner.

Clemson Police Department is investigating the crash.