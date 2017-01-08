At least 1 hurt after shooting in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There has been a shooting on Morris Drive in Gaffney, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

At least one person is hurt, deputies say.

They were taken to the hospital, but there is currently no word on their condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

