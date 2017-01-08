Crews battle house fire in Spartanburg Co.

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Crews are battling a house fire on Brockman McClimon Road, according to the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department.
A call came in at about 9:49 p.m. Sunday.
Pelham-Batesville and Reidville Fire Department responded to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
