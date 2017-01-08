Driver hits ice on driveway, crashes through garage and into pool

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman crashed a vehicle through her Wake County home’s garage and into the family’s backyard pool on Sunday evening, according to police.

The incident was reported around 6:25 p.m. at 401 Fairview Road in Apex, which is off Hunter Street near N.C. Highway 55.

Apex police said the woman somehow lost control of the vehicle, which also crashed through a back deck before landing in the pool.

Officials said the woman panicked when the vehicle hit on ice on the driveway, which led to the crash.

Police said that it’s not clear if the woman was leaving or arriving home at the time of the crash.

The woman’s family was not at home when the incident happened.

No injuries were reported.

