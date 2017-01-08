Furman Falls At Chattanooga

Furman Athletics

Chattanooga, Tenn. — Chattanooga used an 11-0 run midway through the second half to take a double digit lead and the Mocs converted on 25-of-30 trips to the foul line en route to an 80-64 victory over Furman in Southern Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday at McKenzie Arena.

The loss snapped Furman’s three-game winning streak and dropped the Paladins to 10-7 overall and 3-1 in league play. Chattanooga improved to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the SoCon with its 27th victory in its last 28 games at home.

Trailing by 11 points in the early portion of the first half, Furman trimmed the deficit to 35-29 at halftime and opened the second period on a 13-5 run to grab a 42-40 lead on Devin Sibley’s basket with 15:26 to play. After Chattanooga regained the lead, Daniel Fowler drained a triple to put Furman ahead 45-44 with under 13:30 to play, but the Mocs scored the next 11 points to take control of the game.

Makinde London opened the decisive run with a three-pointer and Justin Tuoyo delivered a three-point play to put the Mocs up by five. Furman’s Kris Acox missed a dunk that would have cut the lead back to three points and Fowler failed to convert after grabbing the offensive rebound. Chattanooga’s Greg Pryor buried a three on the other end and London connected on a pair of free throws to push the margin to 55-45 with 10:43 left.

The Mocs, who shot 53.5% on the night, connected on 63.2% of their second half shots and hit 5-of-9 three-point attempts in the second half to keep Furman from getting any closer than seven points over the final 10 minutes. Chattanooga outscored the Paladins 25-11 at the foul line and 17-0 on points off the bench.

Johnathan Burroughs-Cook hit 8-of-10 free throws to lead the Mocs with 19 points, while Tuoyo and Pryor tallied 13 points apiece.

Sibley went 8-of-14 from the field and 6-for-6 at the foul line to score 25 points, while Acox added 18 points an six board. Fowler contributed 12 points and a team-high six assists in the loss.

The Paladins, who shot 42.1%, including 6-of-5 from three-point range, mamaged a 34-26 edge in points in the paint and 16-14 advantage on second chance points despite being out-rebounded 30-27.

Furman caps its three-game SoCon road swing at Wofford on Saturday, January 14, before hosting ETSU at Timmons Arena on Thursday, January 19.