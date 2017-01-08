Got $1,599? That’s the price for a national title ticket

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The College Football Playoff national championship game is a hot ticket.

The combination of Alabama and Clemson meeting in a rematch of last year’s final, plus the proximity of the schools to Tampa, is causing prices to surge for Monday night’s game.

As of Sunday afternoon, ticket prices on StubHub ranged from $1,599 for a ticket in the upper deck to $17,820 for a sideline seat in the lower bowl in the 70,000-seat stadium.

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is 572 miles northwest of Tampa, while Clemson, South Carolina, is 572 miles northeast.

Both are within easy driving distance, whereas most fans of the Crimson Tide and Tigers were forced to fly cross-country to Glendale, Arizona, when the teams met a year ago.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said that last season the CFP executives were talking in Arizona about how well an Alabama-Clemson matchup would do ticket-wise in Tampa.

“I love the fact that the fans from both schools can drive. And we see that in the demand for tickets,” he added. “We see that in the crowd at Playoff Fan Central. We see it at the concerts. You just see a lot of orange and a lot of crimson. I like that. It’s a good thing for the game.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Numerous weather-related injuries since Friday at GHS Greenville Health System says there have been almost 20 weather-related injuries at their emergency rooms since Friday night.

Snowy footprints help police nab Spartanburg burglar Police say footprints in the snow helped them catch a suspected burglar after he tried to break into a home Saturday evening in Spartanburg.

Over 800,000 gallons of brine used by SC DOT to clear roads The South Carolina Department of Transportation says over 800,000 gallons of salt brine has been used to clear Upstate roads of ice but they…

Troopers caution drivers of black ice SCDOT crews are working through the night de-icing roads.

Don’t leave soda in your freezing car, or this happens This is a picture the Lincoln Co. Sheriff’s Office in Montana posted to their Facebook page as a warning about what happens to sodas when th…