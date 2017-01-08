Hundreds rally for solidarity in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Around 200 people came together in downtown Greenville Sunday afternoon rallying for solidarity.

It was the first event for “From the Ground Up” which is a new grassroots organization in the Upstate.

“This rally really means hope,” said Keny Murillo, a senior at Furman University.

The rally held in front of the Peace Center included speakers from across the community.

“We want people to know that there is a place here in the Upstate, and in the US, for everyone’s voice to be heard,” said Lissette Treanor with “From The Ground Up”.

The organization started as a conversation with a diverse group of people.

“It’s really in response to all of the negative conversations we’ve been hearing and didn’t want to be a part of,” Treanor said.

So the organizers started their own conversation and included members of the Hispanic, Muslim, Jewish, black, LGBTQ, and immigrant communities.

“The civil rights movement is not a thing of the past,” said Tina O’Connor who attended the rally with her family. “It’s still going on in this country.”

The group says they plan on holding many more rallies to bring awareness to the group and continue spreading their message.

Click here to find out more about “From the Ground Up.”